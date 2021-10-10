Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Hanmi Financial and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $45.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.03%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than CIT Group.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10% CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.34 $42.20 million $1.38 14.73 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.67 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -75.74

Hanmi Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats CIT Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.