Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.