Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

