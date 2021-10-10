Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

