RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLXY stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.