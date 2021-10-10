Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THQQF stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

