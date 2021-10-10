Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Sell

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

