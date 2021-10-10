Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.46

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$258.46 and last traded at C$253.73, with a volume of 15770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$247.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$245.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.