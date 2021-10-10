OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

