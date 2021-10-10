Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 10,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,328,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

