Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.31

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.31 and last traded at $119.22, with a volume of 1476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.