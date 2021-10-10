CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.67 and last traded at $97.80. 11,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,012,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

