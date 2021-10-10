Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OLCLY stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.