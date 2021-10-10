Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 2.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,518,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

