Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.77 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

