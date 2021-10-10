ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $265.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

