HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.01 ($105.90).

HFG opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

