Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $223.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

