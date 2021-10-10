iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The company has a market cap of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -6.24. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iBio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

