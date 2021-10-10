Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

