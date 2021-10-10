Head-To-Head Review: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Camden National alerts:

This table compares Camden National and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.54 $59.49 million $3.95 12.43 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.46 $38.33 million $2.30 13.78

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Financial Institutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden National and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Financial Institutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden National currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Financial Institutions has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.11%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.92% 13.76% 1.44% Financial Institutions 32.05% 14.81% 1.31%

Summary

Camden National beats Financial Institutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.