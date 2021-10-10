Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $163.99 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.55.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.