Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,764

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,501.50 ($19.62) on Thursday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,465.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,472.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £39.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

