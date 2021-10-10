TUI (LON:TUI) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Morgan Stanley

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TUI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.14. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.