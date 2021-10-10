Morgan Stanley Cuts Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,576.43 ($46.73).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,497 ($45.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,697.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,612.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.