ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $36.93. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 185,370 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

