Financial Analysis: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 1,133.02 -$68.80 million ($6.23) -2.12 Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 83.70 -$51.85 million ($0.61) -1.11

Agile Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -8,565.02% -140.74% -40.76% Agile Therapeutics N/A -155.11% -99.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Foghorn Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.01%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 438.15%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

