Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Target Price to GBX 260

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

