SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.00 Million

Analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $484.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.35 million. SM Energy posted sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

