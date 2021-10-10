CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of £782.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.23. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

