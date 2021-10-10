Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other reports. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,433 ($31.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

