NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £796.89 million and a PE ratio of 73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

