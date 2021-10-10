HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 812.50 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 940.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 998.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders acquired a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

