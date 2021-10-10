Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
TSE LUC opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73.
In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
