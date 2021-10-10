Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE LUC opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

