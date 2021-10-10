Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$45.00 price target by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.