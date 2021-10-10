Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$45.00 price target by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.91.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
