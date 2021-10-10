Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCISY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

