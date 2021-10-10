Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.