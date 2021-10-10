Avast (LON:AVST) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 583.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.22. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.