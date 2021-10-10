Avast (LON:AVST) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 583.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.22. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

