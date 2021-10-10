Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €11.90 ($14.00). The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion and a PE ratio of -169.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.40.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

