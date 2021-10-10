Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

ETR ARL opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.97. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

