Critical Review: China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Dasheng Biotechnology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 224.07%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 6.33 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.71

China Dasheng Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MedAvail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MedAvail beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.