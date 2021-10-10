Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.