Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.