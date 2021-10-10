DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 156.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 127.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 857.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 48.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 252,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

