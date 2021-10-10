Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.90. Torrid shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1,218 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

