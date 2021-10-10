Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.89. Onion Global shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

