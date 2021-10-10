Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 59,758 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 128.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

