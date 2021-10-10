Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 59,758 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
