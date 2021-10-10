DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 141,499 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

