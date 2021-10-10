Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 466,308 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $58.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 341.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Meredith during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

