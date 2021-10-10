PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

TSE PSK opened at C$15.14 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

